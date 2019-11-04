Boston Carriers (OTCMKTS:BSTN) Shares Up 40%

Boston Carriers Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTN) shares shot up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 12,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 344,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Boston Carriers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSTN)

Boston Carriers, Inc, through its subsidiary, Poseidon Navigation Corp., owns and operates a dry bulk vessel that transport iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Integrated Inpatient Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Boston Carriers, Inc in March 2016.

