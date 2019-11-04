BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given a $47.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $47.00 target price on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BWA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BWA traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,545. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $30.71 and a 52 week high of $44.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.04.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in BorgWarner by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

