BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Given a $41.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price objective on BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWA. Nomura initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Sunday. Citigroup lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BorgWarner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BWA opened at $43.65 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $44.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.85.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 35,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

