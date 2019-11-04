Bonpay (BON) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Top Exchanges

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bonpay has a market cap of $95,968.00 and $3,198.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Bonpay has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00220615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.79 or 0.01393417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028329 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00119335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bonpay

Bonpay’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bonpay’s official message board is medium.com/@bonpay . The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com

Bonpay Token Trading

Bonpay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bonpay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

