Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on City Holding’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now expects that the bank will earn $5.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.32.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHCO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. City has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $80.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $83.04.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,641,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,844,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in City by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $202,284.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,696 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.19%.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

