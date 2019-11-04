Boenning Scattergood Comments on Selective Insurance Group’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.28. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $69.40 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day moving average is $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 7,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $605,203.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,227,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 264.0% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 501,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after purchasing an additional 363,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,297,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,625,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,547,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $640,118,000 after buying an additional 168,925 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1,203.4% in the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 181,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after buying an additional 167,756 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

