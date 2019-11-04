Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Hudock Capital Group LLC

Hudock Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,433 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Boeing by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $348.80. 106,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America set a $370.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

