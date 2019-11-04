Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf (TSE:ZEB) Trading Up 0.5%

Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf (TSE:ZEB) shares were up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$29.88 and last traded at C$29.87, approximately 363,823 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 387,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.65.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.