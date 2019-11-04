BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy Rating for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.46.

NYSE CPT opened at $114.35 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.68.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 340,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 269,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,118,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

