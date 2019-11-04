BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Regency Centers (NYSE:REG)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Regency Centers from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.48.

Regency Centers stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.32. 646,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $282.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

In related news, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,985.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $135,719.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,594.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 122.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,165 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in Regency Centers by 54.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,070,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,631 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 20.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,824,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,308,000 after acquiring an additional 478,257 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regency Centers by 12.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,146,000 after acquiring an additional 461,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

