BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Price Target to $45.00

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets to $45.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the LED producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Cree in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cree from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cree in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an underperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ CREE traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.34. 2,021,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,364. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cree has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $69.21.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The LED producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $242.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.48 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 34.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,538.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,889,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cree by 566.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,816,237 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $102,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,719 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,222,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Cree by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 805,808 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,724,000.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

