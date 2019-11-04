Bluescape Energy Partners LLC Has $53.29 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Bluescape Energy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares during the quarter. Entergy accounts for approximately 13.0% of Bluescape Energy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Entergy worth $53,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1,469.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 21,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,358,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $119.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $82.06 and a 1 year high of $122.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

