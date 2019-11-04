Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a hold rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.70.

BPMC traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $67.12. The company had a trading volume of 533,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,185. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.08.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $34,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,868.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,621,000 after purchasing an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,256,000 after purchasing an additional 305,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

