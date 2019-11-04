bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given a $100.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Gabelli reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.74.

BLUE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $82.82. 1,121,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.16. bluebird bio has a 52-week low of $79.91 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 40.54%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider David Davidson sold 2,060 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $206,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,138.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 850 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,610 shares of company stock valued at $494,446 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 40.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

