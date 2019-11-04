BLOCKv Trading 38.6% Higher This Week (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $858.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded up 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00221644 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.01396881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00121240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Ethfinex, IDEX, Upbit, Bancor Network, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

