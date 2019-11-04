Blockport Trading Down 0.2% This Week (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Blockport token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Blockport has a total market cap of $513,545.00 and approximately $1,796.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00220549 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.84 or 0.01420950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00121512 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Profile

Blockport’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,402,933 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io

Buying and Selling Blockport

Blockport can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

