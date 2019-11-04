Block Array Achieves Market Capitalization of $36,352.00 (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Block Array has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $36,352.00 and $1,179.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.88 or 0.05789531 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014485 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045490 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

