BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,410,158 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.23% of Costco Wholesale worth $7,243,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 882 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,166 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 41.0% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

COST opened at $296.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $307.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total value of $304,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,239,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,115 shares of company stock worth $8,407,148. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

