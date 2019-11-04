BlackRock Inc. Purchases 892,554 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 892,554 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.01% of Dominion Energy worth $4,351,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Dominion Energy by 84.4% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,364,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,690,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,066,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 50.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,846,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,066,000 after acquiring an additional 957,712 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dominion Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,486,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,893,000 after acquiring an additional 574,048 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D opened at $83.27 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

