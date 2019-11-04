BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.51% of TJX Companies worth $4,815,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,991,834 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $687,008,000 after purchasing an additional 404,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,548,459 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $557,803,000 after buying an additional 197,115 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,675,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,288,000 after buying an additional 315,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE TJX opened at $58.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.