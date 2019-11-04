BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,142,285 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of NVIDIA worth $6,264,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $46,561,000. Barings LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 5,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $202.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $122.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average is $169.09. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $222.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush set a $184.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.36.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total value of $1,823,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,361.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total transaction of $2,489,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,577,286.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,383 shares of company stock worth $11,625,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

