BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,858,174 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858,174 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.13% of Williams Companies worth $3,781,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 29,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.60 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $94,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,933.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John D. Chandler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $232,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,052 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,328.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $788,900 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.