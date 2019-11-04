BlackRock Inc. Acquires 578,662 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.14% of Ecolab worth $3,486,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $30,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $190.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.12. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.77 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ecolab from $202.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.54.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.