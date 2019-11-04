Black Knight (BKI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Black Knight to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Black Knight has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.90-2.00 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.90-2.00 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Black Knight to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BKI opened at $64.06 on Monday. Black Knight has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.19.

Several research firms recently commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $67.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Compass Point set a $63.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price target on Black Knight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

