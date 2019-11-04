BitSend Tops 1-Day Volume of $248.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. BitSend has a total market cap of $141,081.00 and $248.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitSend has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00777881 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000791 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,061,900 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info

According to CryptoCompare, "Darksend InstantX "

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

