Bitrue Coin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $949,876.00 (BTR)

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Bitrue Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0705 or 0.00000747 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitrue Coin has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $949,876.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitrue Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.68 or 0.05775856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000394 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000994 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00014517 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045264 BTC.

About Bitrue Coin

Bitrue Coin is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitrue Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitrue Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.