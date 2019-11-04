Bitradio 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,055.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $99,882.00 and $1,055.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016893 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001071 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,049,541 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,537 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.