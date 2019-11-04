BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) – Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Peter Mueller bought 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Yocca bought 6,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,762.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104 in the last 90 days. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 284,818 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 979,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

