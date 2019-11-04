BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Purchases 409,713 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 409,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $61,456.95. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Dale Broadrick bought 3,798,400 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $493,792.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Dale Broadrick bought 175,017 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $49,004.76.

OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.48.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.

