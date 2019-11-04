BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Major Shareholder Dale Broadrick Purchases 409,713 Shares

BioRestorative Therapies Inc (OTCMKTS:BRTX) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 409,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $61,456.95. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 17th, Dale Broadrick bought 3,798,400 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $493,792.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Dale Broadrick bought 175,017 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $49,004.76.
OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $0.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33. BioRestorative Therapies Inc has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.48.
About BioRestorative Therapies
BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease.
Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.