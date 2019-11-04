BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 14.8% Higher

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded up 14.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $18.97, 206,803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 378,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

