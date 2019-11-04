BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of BNTX opened at $16.52 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

