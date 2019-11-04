BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 million. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 159.26%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

In other news, major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 17,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

