BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. BidaskClub cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 1,243,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,202,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after buying an additional 1,691,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

