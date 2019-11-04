Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BIO. ValuEngine cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.75.

Shares of BIO stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.44. 116,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,014. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.05 and a twelve month high of $358.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $560.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hertia sold 5,195 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.57, for a total value of $1,748,481.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,190.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock worth $2,634,905. 27.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.