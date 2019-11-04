BidaskClub Lowers BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BMCH. Stephens upgraded BMC Stock from an equal rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley raised BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BMC Stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMCH stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $28.22. 644,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.91. BMC Stock has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $946.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BMC Stock will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $372,799.00. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $25,550.00. Insiders have sold a total of 165,696 shares of company stock worth $4,330,884 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.