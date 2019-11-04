BidaskClub Downgrades Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Buy

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

CCMP has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

NASDAQ:CCMP traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $155.44. 194,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,308. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. Cabot Microelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $82.24 and a fifty-two week high of $160.81.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.80 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Microelectronics will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel D. Woodland sold 3,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $357,963.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,804.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David H. Li sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $3,134,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,991,893.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,758 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 81.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

