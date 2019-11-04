BidaskClub Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Hold

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 target price on Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 440,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,698. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 3,207,200 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,998 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,712,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,332,000 after acquiring an additional 466,956 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,221,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 447,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 277,365 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

