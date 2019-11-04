BHP Group (ASX:BHP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.26

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and traded as high as $36.54. BHP Group shares last traded at $36.48, with a volume of 6,183,219 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion and a PE ratio of 22.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$38.23.

In other BHP Group news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$35.63 ($25.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,705.00 ($88,443.26). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie 56,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

