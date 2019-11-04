Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Takes $14 Million Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 430,734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,000,000. GlaxoSmithKline makes up approximately 1.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 799 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,976.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.79.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $45.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.41 and a 12 month high of $46.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

