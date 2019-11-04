Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 57.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 155.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 72.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on BCE from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Desjardins cut BCE to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Shares of BCE opened at $47.52 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

