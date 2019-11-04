Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 348,651 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,813,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,651 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 2.3% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.03% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

