Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. Acquires 1,444,938 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned about 1.82% of Cenovus Energy worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVE opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Cenovus Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, CIBC set a $16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.84.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

