BetterBetting (BETR) One Day Volume Tops $461.00

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 4th. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 203.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $201,388.00 and $461.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00220153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.57 or 0.01379644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028940 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00123769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,152,367 tokens. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

BetterBetting Token Trading

BetterBetting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

