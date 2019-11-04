Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

TAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Brewing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

Shares of TAP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.61. 1,275,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,689,838. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.92. Molson Coors Brewing has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.