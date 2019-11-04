Benchmark Analysts Give AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) a $65.00 Price Target

Benchmark set a $65.00 target price on AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of AMN opened at $58.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Susan R. Salka sold 45,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $2,295,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,473,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 62,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

