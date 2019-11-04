Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $31.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of -0.05. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

