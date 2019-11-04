Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Belden were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,240,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 152,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,144,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Belden by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Belden by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 153,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 30,270 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $64.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.23). Belden had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $620.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

BDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.18.

In other news, insider Biddle Neil bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.10 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,556,961 shares of company stock worth $150,668. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

