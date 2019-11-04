Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.10, but opened at $13.38. Bed Bath & Beyond shares last traded at $13.93, with a volume of 5,298,836 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,692 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

