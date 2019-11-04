BB&T Securities LLC Sells 7,385 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,385 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $9,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% during the second quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total transaction of $214,685.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,605,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,814 shares of company stock worth $11,368,303. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $104.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.52. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Paypal to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $140.00 target price on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.10.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.