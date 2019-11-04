BB&T Securities LLC Sells 20,956 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

BB&T Securities LLC trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,956 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. TheStreet lowered Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Cowen cut their price target on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

SLB stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

